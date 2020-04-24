Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

RYCEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 321,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the first quarter worth $2,736,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

