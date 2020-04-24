Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $483,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,323,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,072,828. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

