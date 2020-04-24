Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Insider Purchases $104,880.00 in Stock

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) insider Christina M. Coughlin bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $6.19. 345,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 62,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 525,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 265,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,604 shares in the last quarter.

RUBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

