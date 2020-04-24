salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 800 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,247,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $752,500.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $758,050.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $934,250.00.

CRM traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $153.98. 6,710,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.94, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

