Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.20 million.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.24. 174,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,600. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Micklem bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SASR. TheStreet lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.