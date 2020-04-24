Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,241 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

SCHE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,552. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

