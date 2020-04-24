Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 57,044 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.73. 399,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,953. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.