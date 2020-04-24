Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,287. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.