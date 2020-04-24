Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,569 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 544,602 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,738,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 233,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

