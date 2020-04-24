Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.418-2.783 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.09.

STX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 135,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,758. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 61.76%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,744. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

