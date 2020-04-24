Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

SREV has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 103,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Servicesource International has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 110,409 shares of company stock worth $84,751. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

