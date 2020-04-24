Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

Shell Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 121.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.4%.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHLX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

In other news, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,365. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell acquired 180,507,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,876,751.68. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 191,561,890 shares of company stock worth $2,107,209,689.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.