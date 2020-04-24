Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of Shotspotter stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 48,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $384.19 million, a P/E ratio of 224.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $38,885.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Shotspotter by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,411 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

