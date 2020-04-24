Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,303. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $124.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.08. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($7.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($4.71). On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 824,701 shares during the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

