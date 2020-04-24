Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,219 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

