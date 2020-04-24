Signaturefd LLC Acquires 5,468 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 250.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $161.61. 1,474,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,128. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

