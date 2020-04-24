Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 395,864 shares of company stock worth $65,186,480 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 763.59, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average is $163.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

