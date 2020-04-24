Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,366 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 19,187,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,669,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

