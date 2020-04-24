Signaturefd LLC Buys 21,607 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 136.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. 4,069,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,658. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.