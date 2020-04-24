Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,235 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 50.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,711. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average is $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.