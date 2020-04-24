Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

Shares of LMT traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.77. 1,029,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.79 and its 200-day moving average is $387.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

