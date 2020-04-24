Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,053,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $51.41. 6,263,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,959,483. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

