Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,805,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

