Signaturefd LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,802,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,368,000 after buying an additional 416,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after buying an additional 382,504 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

ED traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,840. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

