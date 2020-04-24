Signaturefd LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,722. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

