Signaturefd LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,185. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

