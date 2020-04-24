Signaturefd LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Shares of TMO traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.70. 1,987,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,409. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

