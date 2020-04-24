Signaturefd LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,965. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.