Signaturefd LLC Has $104.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 9.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $104,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 680,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,962,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

