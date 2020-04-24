Signaturefd LLC Has $37.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,522 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. 15,272,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,634,906. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

