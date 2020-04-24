Signaturefd LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 260.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,902 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $34.70. 14,562,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,209,029. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73.

