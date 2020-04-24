Signaturefd LLC Has $59.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $59,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 4,456,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,765. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.