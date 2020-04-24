Signaturefd LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.67% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,309,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter.

FXB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.81. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,644. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $129.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

