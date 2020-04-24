Signaturefd LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.03.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $19.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $725.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,204,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,092. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $579.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

