Signaturefd LLC Has $874,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,009 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 118,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $55.21. 28,516,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,241,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

