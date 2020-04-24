Signaturefd LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.08. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

