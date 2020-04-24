Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 9,403,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,143,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

