Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $58.88. 962,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.