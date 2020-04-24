Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 95,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $100.18. 2,792,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,995. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

