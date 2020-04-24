Signaturefd LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,878. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

