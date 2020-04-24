Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,461 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

