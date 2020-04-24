Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,538 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,117. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $65.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

