Signaturefd LLC Purchases 15,570 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 329.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,292,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,822. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

