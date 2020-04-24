Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

MA stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

