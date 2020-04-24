Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,229 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.58. 8,452,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

