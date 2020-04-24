Signaturefd LLC Purchases 628 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in LKQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,554. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.