Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.56. 114,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,729. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

