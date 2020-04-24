Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,031 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 6,254,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,879,994. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

