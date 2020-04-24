Signaturefd LLC Sells 714 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $339.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,663. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

