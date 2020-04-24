Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 128,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.93. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $198.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.492 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.